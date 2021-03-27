Polling season begins: 1st phase in Bengal, Assam; TN, Kerala to vote on April 6

Of the 30 seats in Bengal, both Trinamool and BJP are contesting 29, leaving one each to allies; in Assam, the ruling BJP is fighting 39 of 47 seats while Congress is contesting 43 with both parties leaving the rest to their allies

The first phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam began on Saturday (March 27) at 7 am amid tight security and COVID protocol. The first phase of the eight-phase polling in West Bengal is taking place in 30 constituencies, scattered across five districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Pachim Medinipur.

According to available data, 36 per cent voting in Bengal and 26 per cent in Assam was recorded till noon.

Though the COVID count in the two states is much lower than in northern states, there has been a slight rise in the number of cases. West Bengal reported 4,870 cases between March 12 and 25 while Assam recorded 394 cases in the same period.

The ruling Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and the BJP are the key contenders. Hundreds of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections in the state. The BJP is contesting 29 seats, allocating the remaining one to the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The first phase will decide the fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. Some prominent names in the first phase include Srikanto Mahato, Rajib Lochan Saren and Uttam Barik of TMC and Rabindranath Maity, Chandana Bauri and Rajib Kundu from BJP. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his family have substantial influence in Purba Medinipur. The Adhikari family also wields influence in adjoining districts of Pachim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The first phase enveloping the five districts comprises over 73 lakh voters.

Assam is voting in three phases. The first phase includes 11,530 polling booths where the fate of 264 candidates, including 23 women, will be decided. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term with the help of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in the state. The Congress-led ‘Mahajot’ and United Regional Front (URF) led by Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal is the key opposition alliance.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, contesting from his Majuli seat, is not the CM face this time. Assam assembly speaker Hitendra Goswami is a candidate from Jorhat, while ministers Ranjit Dutta is contesting from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Jisham from Tinsukia in the first phase. Around 81 lakh voters are registered across Upper Assam and parts of Central Assam.

In Assam, the BJP is fighting 39 of the 47 seats in this phase, with the ally AGP fielding candidates in 10. The Congress, as part of grand alliance, is contesting in 43 seats, with the AIDUF of Badruddin Ajmal, the RJD, the AGM and the CPIML, getting one seat each. The third grouping is the nascent Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which was formed last year by the All Assam Students’ Union and the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad.

Prime Minister Modi has appealed to the people to go out in large numbers and vote. “Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote,” Modi tweeted.

Two other states — Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry will also be go to polls soon. The elections in the two states and the UT will be held in a single phase on April 6. Tamil Nadu has 234 assembly seats, while Kerala will send 140 members to the Assembly. Puducherry will vote for 30 Assembly seats.

A pre-poll survey by APT Research for Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimural said that the DMK-led alliance would emerge victorious in Tamil Nadu with over 150 seats, while the AIADMK-led coalition, which includes the BJP, will win 76-83 seats. In Kerala, the ruling LDF is said to have an edge over the Opposition UDF led by the Congress.

The results of the West Bengal and Assam polls, as well as those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will be declared on May 2.