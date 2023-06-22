Pipeline of talent needed for India, US to maintain momentum of growth: PM Modi

The US has the world’s top educational institutions and advanced technologies, while India the world’s biggest “yuva (youth) factory”, the prime minister said while shedding light on Indo-US partnership

To maintain the momentum of growth, a “pipeline of talent” is needed for India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at an event in Washington to highlight that the two nations shared priorities around education and workforce.

He was participating in the ‘Skilling for Future Event’ organised by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on Wednesday. First Lady Jill Biden hosted his visit to the organisation. The prime minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by India to promote education, research and entrepreneurship.

“I am really happy to have got an opportunity to interact with young and creative minds here. India is working on several projects in collaboration with the NSF. I thank First Lady Jill Biden for planning and organising this event,” Modi said.

‘Skill, Innovation hold key’

Explaining the skilling mission of his government, Modi said for the bright future of youngsters, it is important to have education, skill and innovation, and India has worked in this direction.

“The National Education Policy (NEP), education and skilling have been integrated. Under the Skilling Mission, more than 50 million people have been trained, and another 15 million are being given training on latest and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchains,” Modi said while addressing a gathering.

To maintain the momentum of growth, “for India and the US, it is important to ensure a pipeline of talent”, he said while emphasising that his goal is to have this decade as “techdecade”. The US has the world’s top educational institutions and advanced technologies, while India the world’s biggest “yuva (youth) factory”, the prime minister said and added that he believes, the India-US partnership will prove to be the sustainable and inclusive engine for global growth.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, “Honoured that @FLOTUS @DrBiden joined us in a special event relating to skill development. Skilling is a top priority for India and we are dedicated to creating a proficient workforce that can boost enterprise and value creation.”

‘US-India ties deep, expansive’

Welcoming the prime minister to the US, the First Lady said, “With this official visit, we are bringing together the world’s oldest and world’s largest democracies. But our relationship isn’t just about governments. We’re celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe, those who feel the bonds of both of our countries.”

She said after years of strengthening ties, the US-India partnership is deep and expansive as we jointly tackle global challenges. “Mr Prime Minister, I know that education is an issue close to your heart as it is to mine. You work to ensure that all Indians, especially girls, which I love, have the opportunity to pursue an education and gain the skills they need for our modern workforce. It is so important, it is exciting to be able to show you some of the innovative programs our schools and businesses are creating for students here,” Jill Biden said.

The NSF is headed by Indian American Dr Sethuraman Panchanathan. In the last year or so, several Indian cabinet ministers have visited its headquarters in Virginia. Prominent among them are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

NSF director Panchanathan said India, as of this year, is the world’s most populous country. “Promoting education opportunities and expanding India’s technology sector have been key pillars of Prime Minister Modi’s vision for the country,” he said.

(With agency inputs)