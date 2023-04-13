COVID cases rise in India; 10,158 new infections reported

According to the latest data update on Thursday, there has been an increase in the number of active cases, which now stands at 44,998

The Union Health Ministry’s data shows that India has recorded the highest single-day rise in nearly eight months, with 10,158 new coronavirus cases reported.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday (April 13) showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday (April 12).

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

