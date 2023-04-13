Karnataka polls: BJP announces second list of 23 candidates, no ticket for 7 sitting MLAs

The BJP late on Wednesday (April 12) announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The second list came a day after the party released its first list of 189 candidates.

The latest list does not include Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest. It also does not include candidate for the Shivamogga city segment, where sitting MLA and former minister K S Eshwarappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Shettar has been asked by the party’s top brass to make way for youngsters, but he has asserted that he wants to contest one last time.

The list includes four Scheduled Caste, one Scheduled Tribe and two women candidates. Channagiri MLA Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested by Lokayukta police on corruption charges, was among the incumbent MLAs who were not included in the list.

Shiv Kumar has been fielded from the Channagiri seat. In Haveri, sitting MLA Nehru Olekar was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, while in Byndoor, sitting MLA B Sukumar Shetty made way for Gururaj Gantihole. Mudigere sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy was dropped and Deepak Doddaiah was named in his place.

Recently, there was a large-scale protest against HD Kumaraswamy by a section of party workers in the constituency, when veteran leader BS Yediyurappa visited the place. Kalghatgi MLA C M Nimbannavar (76) has been replaced by Nagaraj Chabbi who quit Congress and joined the party recently, and in Mayakonda, Basavaraja Naik has been given the ticket instead of sitting MLA N Linganna.

Davangere North MLA S A Ravindranath (76) was also denied a ticket this time. Lokikere Nagraj got the ticket in his place.

Brewing discontentment

The latest list has only fuelled the already brewing discontentment in the Karnataka BJP due to the first list.

Some aspirants who were denied ticket have expressed their displeasure. Hours after senior leader Laxman Savadi quit the party on Monday after being dropped from the first list, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol also announced his exit. Both were denied tickets in the first list.

Minister S Angara, who too has been refused re-nomination has threatened to follow suit.

“My honesty was my setback. Lobbying was not my hobby. I won’t be in politics anymore, not even in the election campaign. Party can take care of the new candidate,” ANI quoted him as saying.

K Raghupati Bhat, the BJP MLA from Udupi instrumental in implementing the hijab ban in educational institutes of the state, broke down before the media after learning that he has not been re-nominated.

“I’m not unhappy with the party, just sad because of the way I’m being treated. Not a single leader has called till now and told me why didn’t I get a ticket. Party doesn’t need me anymore,” he said.

The party has so far announced candidates for 212 of the total 224 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)