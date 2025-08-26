Amid party backlash, Shivakumar apologises for singing RSS anthem in assembly

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who stirred up a storm in the Congress party by singing lines from the RSS anthem in the state legislative assembly at the recently concluded monsoon session, has finally apologised for his behaviour on Tuesday (August 26).

Amid intense opposition from senior leaders within his own party and public pressure, Shivakumar, who had declared himself as a 'born Congressman' after the row immediately broke out, decided to finally address the controversy.

The Congress leader said, "I express regret and seek forgiveness if my statement has hurt any senior leaders, functionaries, or workers of the party. The party and its principles are more important to me than my personal stance. I am always committed to the party's principles."

With this apology, the Congress leader, known to be a troubleshooter in the state Congress, attempted to put the raging controversy, swirling in state politics for the past few days, to rest.

The controversy



During a discussion in the legislative assembly, Shivakumar sang a line from the RSS anthem, which caused an uproar among his party members, as they felt it went totally against the Congress's ideological stance. This incident led to lot of discontent and created a rift within the Congress-led state government.

Hitting out at Shivakumar for his actions, senior Congress leader and legislative council member BK Hariprasad told reporters, "The BJP will naturally welcome such developments. The RSS has been banned three times in the country. If DK Shivakumar sings as deputy chief minister, we have no objection, but as KPCC president, singing a song from the organisation responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination is unacceptable. He should apologise to the party workers."

Recently, KN Rajanna, who lost his ministerial position after expressing dissent against the high command's stance, and senior leader Satish Jarakiholi, among others, have also expressed strong objections over Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem.

Shivakumar's outburst

Before issuing his apology, Shivakumar, however, sharply responded to criticisms against him, stating, "I have experienced months of imprisonment for the sake of the party. Only I know what that pain is. Those who speak in front of the media should come and talk to the party office," he challenged.



Amid pressure from the top brass and mediation by regional leaders, Shivakumar opted to apologise in a bid to protect the party’s reputation. However, his behaviour has left many political observers wondering if he was trying to send a subtle political message to both his own party as well as the Opposition.



