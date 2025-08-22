Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar sings RSS anthem, stuns Assembly

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, took everyone by surprise on Friday (August 22), by singing the RSS anthem during a discussion in the state assembly. The legislators in the house discussed the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium which claimed the lives of 11 people in June this year.

A sudden musical note amazed the House, which heard the first few lines of the RSS Anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome".

Shivakumar’s recital came when the BJP legislators accused Shivakumar of being an "abettor" of the stampede as he created mass frenzy.

They alleged that Shivakumar went to receive the RCB team on their arrival at Bengaluru airport, and waved the Kannada flag throughout the journey from the airport to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DKS responds to BJP's accusations

Shivakumar responded to the accusations, "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the airport and stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I wished them (RCB), and I kissed the trophy, as well. I have done my job."

He added, "The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that happened in other places. I too have many things to say about you as well".

The Deputy CM also said he grew up with Home Minister G Parameshwara.

To this, Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, reminded Shivakumar that he once said he wore the "RSS Chaddi".

Sings RSS anthem

Much to the amusement of the House, Shivakumar sang ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome......’.

The opposition welcomed the anthem by thumping the table, but there was an absolute silence in the Congress camp.

The BJP legislator V Sunil Kumar quipped, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records."

Shivakumar sought to know whether governments ever take responsibility whenever such incidents happen.

"You should feel proud that this government quickly (after the stampede) acted and initiated action against police officers and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru," he said.

