Siddaramaiah, DKS aides brawl in Delhi amid Karnataka power-sharing tensions

As power-sharing tensions between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar intensify, a street brawl between their special duty officers at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi has come to light.

Officers' tussle

The scuffle reportedly broke out between Siddaramaiah's special duty officer Mohan Kumar and DK Shivakumar's special duty officer H Anjaneya at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi.

Following the incident, Anjaneya lodged a complaint against Mohan Kumar with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

In his complaint, Anjaneya stated that Mohan Kumar, a special officer to the Chief Minister, was obstructing his duties.

What does complaint say?

"Staff members at Karnataka Bhavan have threatened to beat me up in front of others. They even came to assault me in the office courtyard," he stated in his complaint. "If anything happens to me, Mohan Kumar will be responsible,” Anjaneya said in his complaint.

“Mohan Kumar is insisting that Karnataka Bhavan be run according to his instructions, taking advantage of his position as the CM’s special duty officer. Because of this, I was transferred from the post of office supervisor (administration). Despite my seniority, I have been prevented from taking charge as an accountant," Anjaneya further alleged.

"Therefore, I request an inquiry into the departmental proceedings during his service period and into the pending issues. A probe should also be conducted into the damage to my reputation," he said.

Siddaramaiah promises inquiry

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to the incident by stating that an investigation will conducted regarding the issues.

“It appears something has occurred between the two officers. I have also received complaints about this. An investigation will be conducted,” the CM said.

Mohan Kumar's clarification

In his clarification, Mohan Kumar said, “Anjaneya came to the office the other day and sarcastically called me ‘birth-giver’. I did not react at the time as I was on a phone call. Later, I was informed about it by another staff member. I then called Anjaneya to seek a clarification. I did not threaten to beat him up with a boot.”

Mohan Kumar also alleged that Anjaneya behaved inappropriately with the women staff at Karnataka Bhavan.

"They have submitted a complaint to the Women’s Commission regarding his conduct,” he further said.

(This story was first published in The Federal Karnataka)