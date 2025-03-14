Hampi ground report: At serene Sanapur, Israeli tourists flock, but danger lurks

Every year, hundreds of young Israeli tourists descend on the picturesque and quiet village of Sanapur, 26 km from Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in central Karnataka.

After completing a rigorous, mandatory two- to three-year military stint, these young Israelis take a year off to destress. And that's how most of them flock to Sanapur, which they see as a haven and a perfect place to unwind.

While Hampi is known for its magnificent ruins, ancient boulders and Vijayanagara-era temples, once you cross the Tungabhadra River, you move to Sanapur and Anegundi, where homestays and mini-resorts have mushroomed, mostly catering to fun-loving tourists. Since tourist activities are highly regulated in Hampi, most domestic and international tourists drive to the neighbouring riverside spots to hang out. Sanapur in Koppal district has emerged as one of the most preferred tourist hotspots in the area.

Hummus trail Over the years, it has also become a pitstop for Israeli visitors, who usually haunt places like Kasol, Dharamshala, or Goa, on what is famously called the Israelis' 'Hummus Trail' in India.

Beach-like shacks have sprung up in Sanapur and nearby areas. Most of them are dotted with paddy fields, banana plantations, with huge boulders in the background

The Hummus Trail refers to the customary route young Israelis take in India as they backpack to places like Manali, Kasol, Rishikesh, Goa, Gokarna, Pushkar and Hampi. As they journey through India, they find joy in meeting other Israelis and nosing out restaurants that offer Israeli dishes, such as hum­mus (chickpea spread) and falafel.

Sanapur with its water bodies fed by the Tungabhadra dam, scenic rustic beauty, has been attracting Israeli tourists in large numbers for many decades. The Israeli tourists flock straight here, while European and American tourists are found in other places near Hampi, say locals. This year, however, most Israeli tourists, who usually participate in the celebrated Holi festival in Hampi on March 14, have packed their bags in a hurry and left. What has caused this exodus is the brutal rape of two women and the murder of an Indian tourist in the village, which has shaken and paralysed Sanapur, which has a small population relying largely on the tourist economy. Hampi horror On the night of March 6, a homestay owner and an Israeli tourist were raped and two men, which included an American, were badly injured, and a young man from Odisha was killed by three drunk miscreants. The 29-year-old homestay owner had taken the tourists to a quiet spot by the Tungabhadra canal (waters from the Tungabhadra dam nearby flow by this village) to watch the stars at night, when they were attacked. The homestay owner, who hails from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, comes to Sanapur only during the tourist season and leases a compact homestay to host foreign tourists. Also read: Hampi rape: Cops suspect accused were under 'influence of illegal substances' Great shame Villagers are upset over the incident, which has brought them “great shame” and impacted their lucrative tourist business. At Sanapur, everyone from the coconut and fruit vendors on the streets to tourist guides, resort and homestay owners depend on these foreign and Indian tourists for their livelihood. The other sources of income come from working in the fields or the few steel factories in the area. Sanapur was also in the news last month when a 26-year-old doctor, Ananya Rao, from Telangana, drowned after she jumped into the river from a cliff without any proper supervision. This rape and murder has now brought the spotlight on this village once again. Also read: Karnataka minister vows tighter security at tourist spots after Hampi incident Tourists flee A Sanapur local and resort owner, Ravichandra M, admitted to the visiting team from The Federal that most tourists have left and moved on to Pushkar, where the Holi festival is celebrated in a big way as well.

Police patrolling has gone up at the spot where the recent crime happened.

“Tourists are cutting their trips short and cancelling reservations. While the season typically ends by March, visitors are leaving earlier than usual. Some are scared and rattled by the recent incident. We’ve dealt with leopard attacks and bear encounters before, but this kind of violence in Hampi is unprecedented. It’s inhuman and a dark stain on our reputation. We host the world here, so we know how to treat our guests,” he said, adding that since childhood they have seen tourists around them and grown up learning to treat them like family.

His resort, The Tranquil, in Sanapur, offers a rustic, shack-like ambience paired with breathtaking views of lush green paddy fields and the iconic boulder-strewn landscape that dot the region. At the resort in Sanapur, we spot a few Israeli women relaxing in lounge chairs, one of them engrossed in painting. Pointing to them, Ravichandran said that they were the few who stayed back. “Israelis love it here. After a couple of years of military training, they come here to just relax, participate in some water sports like cliff jumping, swimming or bouldering (rock climbing) and just chill. India is cheaper than other countries for them,” he said. The Israeli women seem friendly but politely refused to talk to us about the horrific crime that has shaken the village.

Israeli tourists Adi Guggenheim (left) and Asaf Edut rave about Sanapur and how it helped them to 'calm down' like no other place in India

Best place after Israeli army However, two Israeli boys, Adi Guggenheim and Asaf Edut, in their early 20s, were ready to share their experiences in Sanapur. Brushing aside the rape and murder as a “one-off” incident, they gushed about Sanapur. “This place is amazing, we love it here for the nature, greenery, sunsets, and water bodies. After our rigorous military training, Hampi is heaven,” said Guggenheim, who is a coffee maker back home. He has been here along with his friend Asaf Edut since February 25. “Hampi helped me to calm down, no other place has done that,” said Asaf, a gardener, who has also visited Goa. Comparing the two destinations, Guggenheim said, “Hampi is the best place to be after the Army stint. Goa is dirty with a lot of garbage everywhere. It is tranquil here and the resort and homestay owners treat us like family.” However, Asaf and Guggenheim said they were heading off to Pushkar that evening despite proclaiming their love for Sanapur. Also read: Karnataka minister vows tighter security at tourist spots after Hampi incident (These figures have been supplied by the Archaeological Survey of India in Hospet) Peace and yoga However, Paulien Vandaele, a 27-year-old Belgian tourist, who is staying at the Sunrise Guest House in Sanapur, seems unruffled by the “ruckus” in the village, with police checks and road barricades after the rape and murder. Vandaele, returning from a yoga session, told The Federal that she has not had any unpleasant experiences and ''loves being here''. “It is a quiet place, I don’t go to isolated spots and don’t step out in the evenings on my own to be safe,” she said. Vandaele shared that her mother and brother had been pleading with her to return home to Belgium after the incident. “They saw it in the Belgian newspapers and are worried about me,” she shared. But, Vandaele seems confident about her safety since she is cautious and does not step out at night or talk to strangers.

Paulien Vandaele, 27 years, a Belgian tourist, enjoys the peace and quiet at Sanapur

A typical day in the village starts with a yoga session with a local teacher, and then she either goes swimming or sightseeing. In the evenings, she stays in her local guesthouse. She has come here to think about her next career step, she shared.