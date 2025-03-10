Hampi rape: Cops suspect accused were under 'influence of illegal substances'

The three accused in the Hampi rape case, who are construction workers, were probably 'under the influence of illegal substances' at the time of the crime, the police have said.

Police have nabbed all three accused in the rape case. They are construction workers from the Gangavathi region.

CCTV footage

The police were able to nab the accused after studying CCTV footage since there was a single exit from the site. They found that a bike had travelled in that direction at 11.17 pm that night, which turned out to be crucial evidence that led them to the culprits.

Sai Chetan and Mallesh, both hailing from Gangavathi region in Koppal district, where the tourist hotspot is located, were arrested on Saturday and remanded in two-day police custody. The third accused was apprehended from Tamil Nadu on Sunday (March 9).

Third accused arrested

The third accused, who has been identified as 27-year-old Saranabasava, a carpenter, had been on the run since the incident. He was apprehended by Gangavathi rural police from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and has been brought back to Karnataka.

"Three individuals were involved in this heinous act, which should never have happened. Two of them were arrested on March 8, and the third was caught today," said Karnataka minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who also serves as the in-charge minister for Koppal district.

According to the police, the three accused will be paraded before the four victims for identification purposes. The four victims includes the two women who were raped and the two men who were pushed into the canal. The third tourist, an Odisha man, was pushed into the canal with a head wound and did not survive. Horrifying incident On the night of March 6, a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner were allegedly gang-raped by three men in Karnataka. The incident occurred when the victims, including three male tourists, had gone to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake for stargazing. While they were playing the guitar and enjoying the night, three men arrived on a motorcycle around 10.30 pm and asked where they could find petrol. Soon, they began to get aggressive, asking for money, and the accused then pushed the three men into the canal before targeting the women. While Daniel, who is from the United States, and Pankaj, a traveller from Maharashtra, managed to swim out, Bibhash from Odisha drowned. His body was found on Saturday morning. Harrowing time Meanwhile, the Hampi police have stepped up security and increased patrolling in the region. The police is also doing night patrols and are inspecting resorts regularly. In her FIR, the homestay owner has narrated the harrowing time she went through when she was dragged away by the two men, who raped her one after another. According to her statement, she was "bleeding heavily". They hit her with stones and snatched her phone and took Rs 9,500 in cash from her bag. The other Israeli tourist too was forcibly taken by one of the other accused and raped. After which, the three fled the scene on their motorcycles. The victims also noted that the attackers spoke Kannada and Telugu and they could be identified. After the complaint, a case was registered at Gangavathi police station, which included charges of attempted murder, rape and theft. BJP slams Congress