2 women, including an Israeli tourist, raped near Hampi

Two women, an Israeli tourist and a homestay owner, were allegedly raped near Hampi, in Karnataka, on Thursday (March 6).

According to reports, there was a scuffle involving three miscreants, who are yet to be identified, and a group of tourists, leading to assault and rape.

The shocking incident happened in Sanapur, an emerging tourist attraction near Hampi, where the victims were having dinner near the lake and the adjacent Tungabhadra Left Bank canal.

Three male companions — a traveller from the United States, another from Odisha, and a third from Maharashtra — were also attacked and pushed into the canal. One of the men is missing.

'Miscreants demanded money'

In her statement, the homestay owner said that the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. while she and her four guests were stargazing and listening to music near the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal, close to the Durgamma Temple in Sanapur. Three men arrived on a motorcycle and asked for directions to a petrol station. Shortly after, one of them demanded ₹100 from the tourists. When the group refused, the situation escalated into a violent confrontation.

The attackers allegedly pushed the three male tourists into the canal before assaulting and raping the two women. The accused fled on their motorcycle after the crime.

The homestay owner reported that Bibash, the tourist from Odisha who was pushed into the canal, is still missing. The other two men, Daniel from the US and Pankaj from Maharashtra, managed to escape from the canal after some time. All four victims were treated at a local community health center in Gangavati.

Search operations are on for the missing person.