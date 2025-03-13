Vijay slams Sitharaman over remarks on Periyar in Parliament

Tamil film star and leader of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Wednesday (March 12) made a sharp critique of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks targeting social reformer Periyar in Parliament the day before.

In a post on X, Vijay questioned Sitharaman’s remarks — without naming him — on Periyar’s historical assertions and defended the Dravidian movement icon’s lasting influence in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay’s post

“Is the Union Finance Minister truly distressed because Periyar referred to Tamil as a barbaric language? If that is the case, shouldn’t they avoid enforcing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu?” he remarked in the post.

He further challenged the intentions of the BJP-led government, stating: “Do we need to explain why Tamil Nadu continues to honour Periyar, our ideological leader? We can go on and on about opposition to child marriage, support for widow remarriage, and opposition to caste atrocities.”