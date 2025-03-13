Vijay slams Sitharaman over remarks on Periyar in Parliament
Vijay questioned Sitharaman’s remarks on Periyar’s historical assertions and defended the Dravidian movement icon’s lasting influence in Tamil Nadu
Tamil film star and leader of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Wednesday (March 12) made a sharp critique of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks targeting social reformer Periyar in Parliament the day before.
In a post on X, Vijay questioned Sitharaman’s remarks — without naming him — on Periyar’s historical assertions and defended the Dravidian movement icon’s lasting influence in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay’s post
“Is the Union Finance Minister truly distressed because Periyar referred to Tamil as a barbaric language? If that is the case, shouldn’t they avoid enforcing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu?” he remarked in the post.
He further challenged the intentions of the BJP-led government, stating: “Do we need to explain why Tamil Nadu continues to honour Periyar, our ideological leader? We can go on and on about opposition to child marriage, support for widow remarriage, and opposition to caste atrocities.”
Sitharaman’s remarks
On March 11, during the Budget Session in Parliament, Sitharaman’s remarks ignited controversy when she cited Periyar’s purported characterization of Tamil as a “barbaric language” while defending the Centre’s three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
This statement provoked strong backlash from political figures in Tamil Nadu, including DMK leader MK Stalin and MDMK MP Durai Vaiko, who accused her of politicizing Periyar’s legacy and undermining Tamil identity.
Insult to Tamil heritage
Vijay’s response reflects this criticism, portraying Sitharaman’s comments as an insult to Tamil Nadu’s cultural and social heritage. He asserted that Periyar’s contributions—such as his advocacy for social justice, the abolition of caste, and the promotion of women’s rights—warrant ongoing respect, despite any historical disputes.
He emphasized Periyar’s foresight regarding class-based representation, stating, “Periyar demanded class representation for social justice long before everyone else today did.”
Fresh perspective to conflict
As Tamil Nadu prepares for a contentious election in 2026, Vijay’s participation in the Periyar debate indicates his desire to establish a unique political persona, capitalizing on his extensive fan following and the pride associated with Tamil culture.
The potential for this to result in electoral victory is yet uncertain; however, his involvement introduces a fresh perspective to the current conflict between the state and the central government.