Stalin sharpens attack on Centre at Tiruvallur rally, says ‘TN not begging for funds’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday (March 12) launched a fresh barrage of criticism against the BJP-led Centre on the issue of delimitation and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, asserting that the state will fight tooth and nail against such policies.

“We will not relent until our last breath in our fight against delimitation and other detrimental schemes,” Stalin said addressing a public gathering in Tiruvallur.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also announced a significant public meeting in Chennai on March 22, aimed at uniting southern leaders against the Centre’s population-based delimitation initiative, indicating a wider coalition to safeguard regional interests.

‘Not begging, demanding our due’

Asserting that Tamil Nadu makes a vast contribution to the country’s economy, Stalin said the state was demanding its rightful share in form of funds and was not begging. “Tamil Nadu is not begging from you. We have paid taxes and are demanding our rightful share—we are not begging,” he said.

He pointed out that the state was a leading performer in the sectors of education, health, and economic development and accounts for 35 per cent of India’s GDP despite having just 18 per cent of India’s population.

“Research indicates Tamil Nadu excels in all metrics, yet they continue to withhold our funds,” he said, citing DMK’s welfare initiatives, such as free bus travel for women, as evidence of effective governance.

‘NEP an assault with a saffron agenda’

Stalin said NEP 2020 was detrimental for the impoverished and was a mechanism for the imposition of Hindi.

“This is a saffron policy that denies tuition fee waivers for underprivileged SC/ST students while enforcing Hindi. We oppose it as it undermines social justice.”

He compared the proposed national entrance examinations for arts and science disciplines to the alleged detrimental effects of NEET on medical education. Furthermore, he accused Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan of withholding financial support to ensure adherence to NEP.

“Pradhan has refused funding unless we accept NEP 2020. We would not accept it even for Rs 1 lakh crore. You are not our headmaster, and we are not your students,” Stalin retorted.

He also accused the BJP of disrespecting Tamils, referring to the party’s allegations against VK Pandian, the then aide former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, in regard to the theft of the keys of Puri’s Jagannath temple ahead of the Assembly polls in Odisha.

“They extract substantial taxes from us, deny us funds, and allocate resources to Sanskrit while enforcing Hindi—where is the decency in that?” Stalin said.

Questions over federalism

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises made prior to 2014, Stalin accused him of consolidating power.

“Modi vowed to distribute power among the states and decentralise authority from Delhi, yet his administration undermines state rights,” he said. “Rather than promoting Hindi, we should focus on developing India. Sanskrit cannot thrive—no one speaks it.”

He cautioned that the delimitation process, linked to the 2026 Census, poses a risk to the representation of southern states. “This is not merely a struggle for Tamil Nadu; it is a collective effort against all southern states. We are garnering support from their leaders,” he noted.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister also emphasised the significant influence of the state’s MPs, pointing out that Tamil parliamentarians compelled an apology out of Pradhan within half an hour of a dispute. "They are unable to cope with the assertiveness of our MPs, which is why they seek delimitation to reduce our representation," he said.

Swipe at AIADMK

Taking a dig at the AIADMK, Stalin accused it of facilitating the BJP's agenda.

"The Centre was able to manoeuver with the AIADMK, who acquiesced to implement right-wing strategies. Now, they recognise that the DMK will not compromise."

"We will categorically reject the BJP's authoritarian plans. We advocate for federalism and will continue to resist until our last breath—should we fail, our resistance will persist," he said.

The BJP has so far rejected Stalin's assertions as mere “fear tactics”. Speaking a rally in Coimbatore on February 26, Home Minister Amit Shah assured that Tamil Nadu will not lose a single Lok Sabha seat to delimitation while accusing Stalin of spreading misinformation on the matter.

Vijay slams Nirmala over Periyar jibe

Meanwhile, Tamil actor and leader of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday tore into Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her remarks purported directed at Periyar EV Ramasamy, a venerated social reformer and a key figure in the Dravidian movement, during her parliamentary speech on Tuesday (March 11).

In a post on X, Vijay questioned Sitharaman’s remarks regarding Periyar’s historical assertions and defended the reformer's lasting influence in Tamil Nadu.

“Is the Union Finance Minister truly distressed because Periyar referred to Tamil as a barbaric language? If that is the case, shouldn’t they refrain from enforcing the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu?” he said.

“Do we need to explain why Tamil Nadu continues to honour Periyar, our ideological leader, despite his opposition to child marriage, support for widow remarriage, and resistance to caste-based injustices?” he said in the post.

Sitharaman sparked a row when she in her speech in Parliament cited Periyar’s purported characterisation of Tamil as a “barbaric language” while defending the Centre’s three-language policy under NEP 2020. This statement provoked strong backlash from political figures in Tamil Nadu, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and MDMK MP Durai Vaiko, who accused her of politicizing Periyar’s legacy and undermining Tamil identity