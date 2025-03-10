Amid NEP row in TN, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey bats for Sanskrit

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a notable address in the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 10), ignited a debate by advocating for the significance of Sanskrit amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the DMK’s resistance to its three-language policy. Dubey challenged the DMK’s emphasis on the Tamil language, asserting that Sanskrit possesses a rich historical and cultural significance in India, including within Tamil Nadu.

“While DMK representatives fervently promote the Tamil language, it is crucial to acknowledge that Sanskrit is an ancient and esteemed language,” Dubey remarked. He highlighted that numerous temples in Tamil Nadu, including those in Madurai and Chidambaram, utilise Sanskrit in their rituals and prayers, underscoring its vital role in the region’s religious and cultural identity. “Sanskrit should not be viewed as an imposition but rather as a unifying element within India’s diverse linguistic landscape,” he concluded, referencing sources that illustrate Sanskrit’s presence in Tamil Nadu’s Saiva and Vaishnava traditions.

Tensions escalate over NEP row

Dubey's comments come amidst intense discussions between the Union government and the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu regarding the three-language policy outlined in the NEP. This policy requires instruction in the mother tongue, English, and Hindi, which Tamil Nadu has firmly opposed, advocating instead for its two-language policy of Tamil and English. The state argues that this approach safeguards its linguistic identity and counters what it perceives as an imposition of Hindi.

Tensions escalated earlier Monday when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan labelled DMK members as “dishonest and uncivilised” for their rejection of the NEP and the PM SHRI scheme, leading to strong responses from Chief Minister M K Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

In critiquing the DMK's position, Dubey insinuated that their opposition is politically motivated, suggesting that their resistance to the three-language policy stems from concerns about the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He posited that the party is prioritising electoral considerations over the educational needs of students. Dubey contended that adopting the NEP would provide Tamil Nadu's youth with greater access to national and international opportunities, a perspective frequently highlighted by the BJP.

DMK MPs protest

Dubey's address, which occurred in the midst of protests from DMK MPs, resonates with earlier statements made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who, on February 11, referred to Sanskrit as India’s “primary language” in response to objections raised by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran regarding its use in parliamentary translations. These remarks have reignited discussions surrounding linguistic diversity, cultural identity, and federalism, with leaders from Tamil Nadu accusing the Central government of enforcing a “north-centric” agenda.

The DMK has strongly dismissed these allegations, with Kanimozhi stating at a press conference on Monday that Pradhan’s remarks “hurt the pride of Tamil Nadu” and demonstrate a haughty indifference towards the state’s cultural legacy. In a related context, Stalin raised the question of whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports the Centre’s stance, while Mahesh emphasised that Tamil Nadu’s hesitance to embrace the PM SHRI scheme is not a “U-turn”, but rather a demand for comprehensive assessment.