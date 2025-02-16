Will NEP 'imposition' row trigger another anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu?

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement that funds will not be released for Tamil Nadu unless the state accepts the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has ignited a fresh debate on Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy and federal rights.

Legal experts and educationists have flayed Pradhan's remarks, calling them unconstitutional and an attack on federalism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday (February 15), the minister questioned why Tamil Nadu alone was resisting NEP when the rest of the country had implemented it. He accused the DMK government in the state of politicising the issue rather than working for the welfare of the people.

He went on to say, “They cannot think they are above the Constitution. They must accept the NEP in letter and spirit.”

Also read: ‘Blackmail’: Stalin slams Pradhan over NEP, 3-language-policy fund rider

‘Unconstitutional’ remark

Talking to The Federal, senior advocate and DMK MP P Wilson condemned the minister’s remarks, asserting that denying funds for not implementing NEP is unconstitutional. He pointed out that policies and laws are different, and the Union government cannot force a state to implement its policy.

“The minister says Tamil Nadu is behaving in an unconstitutional manner. He is asking us to follow the Constitution, whereas his speech is a violation of the Constitution. A bill is different from a policy. The Union government cannot force a state to implement its policy. This is against federal rights provided to states under Article 73 of the Constitution,” he said.

Explaining Article 73 further, Wilson said: “Policies are framed under Article 73, as per which the executive power of the Union does not extend to matters that the state legislature has the power to make laws on. States can continue to exercise executive power or functions in matters that Parliament has the power to make laws on.”

“We implemented the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu in a legal manner. The Union government cannot force us to implement the three-language policy through NEP, which is against the promise guaranteed to states in Article 73,” he added.

Asked if the Tamil Nadu government plans to move a court against the denial of funds and NEP implementation, he said, “We are sure we will emerge victorious if we knock the doors of judiciary. The state government will take a call soon on this issue.”

Also read: RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat hails NEP, says it will take nation to 'desired dream'

May trigger ‘language war’

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi slammed the Union government’s stance, warning that it could trigger another language war. He questioned why the Centre was insisting on a three-language policy in Tamil Nadu, where the two-language system has been followed for decades without any negative impact.

The minister also demanded the immediate release of Rs 2,158 crore in pending education funds.

“Over 40 lakh students and 32,000 teachers depend on these funds, and withholding them directly affects their future. Tamil Nadu is spending Rs 76 crore each month and Rs 920 crore per year on teacher salaries from its own resources. Additionally, the state has to allocate Rs 400 crore annually for the Right to Education (RTE) scheme, a burden that is increasing due to lack of central support,” he said.

‘Will lead to privatisation of schools’

Educationist Prince Gajendrababu warned that NEP could lead to the closure of government schools across the country, especially in rural areas.

“The Parliamentary Standing Committee recently pointed out that NEP removes state control and could lead to the closure of educational institutions in rural areas that suffer from infrastructure or faculty shortages. This would indirectly fuel the privatisation of education, especially in rural areas. The Union Education Ministry should not force Tamil Nadu to implement NEP when the state has decided to follow the two-language policy,” he told The Federal.

He also criticised the denial of funds for not implementing NEP, calling it a dangerous precedent. “Tamil Nadu government should act on this immediately. All MPs should firmly stand against this imposition and get funds from the Union government without delay,” he said.

Threat to federalism?

The All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), a forum of academicians, recently condemned the imposition of NEP without parliamentary approval.

Also read: Centre using 'political revenge, blackmail, coercion' over NEP rejection: Stalin

“The NEP-2020, which ignores the federal principles of the country, will be a threat to democratic values. The new policy will destroy the language, culture, and civilization of the country and has been promoting only the business interests of education,” said an AISEC release.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of opposing Hindi imposition, led by DMK founder CN Annadurai during the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s. His efforts secured Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy (Tamil and English) instead of accepting Hindi. Dravidian leaders argue that NEP’s three-language system is yet another attempt to erode state autonomy.

With the Union government pushing for NEP and Tamil Nadu firmly resisting, the issue is expected to escalate into a major political and legal battle. Many believe this could trigger fresh anti-Hindi agitations in the state.