Centre using 'political revenge, blackmail, coercion' over NEP rejection: Stalin

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) Since Tamil Nadu rejected the National Education Policy 2020 and the three-language policy, the Centre has resorted to "open blackmail," snatched away Rs 2,152 crore meant for the state and has given it to other states, Chief Minister M K Stalin alleged on Sunday.

Stalin, in a post on 'X', alleged: "The Union BJP Government’s unjust attitude against Tamil Nadu knows no bounds! For rejecting the imposition of NEP2020 and the three-language policy, they resorted to open blackmail, snatching away Rs.2,152 crore meant for Tamil Nadu’s students and now they have handed it over to other states. This is nothing short of coercion, punishing our students for standing up for their rights." Further, he alleged: "No government in India’s history has been so ruthless to strangle access to education for political revenge against a State. The BJP has once again proven itself to be the face of injustice and hatred towards Tamil Nadu and its people! PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)