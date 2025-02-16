‘Blackmail’: Stalin slams Pradhan over NEP, 3-language-policy fund rider

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has slammed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of "blackmail" by allegedly withholding funds until the state accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula.

Tagging a video clip of Pradhan speaking to reporters in Varanasi on Saturday, Stalin, in a post on X on Sunday (February 16) quoted Pradhan as saying that Tamil Nadu has to come to the terms of the Indian Constitution and that the three language policy is the rule of law.

Also Read: Centre using 'political revenge, blackmail, coercion' over NEP rejection: Stalin

'Blackmail'

Accusing Pradhan of "blackmail" for his alleged stand that Tamil Nadu would not be provided education related funds by the Centre till such time the state accepted the three language policy, the Chief Minister termed it as unacceptable, and Tamil people would not tolerate it.

"They have to come to the terms of the Indian Constitution" என்கிறார் ஒன்றியக் கல்வி அமைச்சர். மும்மொழிக் கொள்கையை 'rule of law' என்கிறார்.இந்திய அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தின் எந்தப் பிரிவு மும்மொழிக் கொள்கையைக் கட்டாயமாக்குகிறது? எனக் கல்வி அமைச்சரால் கூற முடியுமா?மாநிலங்களால்… pic.twitter.com/NtbYkV4FZK — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 16, 2025

The state sought its due, from the Centre which is its right and if the central minister spoke arrogantly as if the state claimed his personal wealth, then, in that case, Delhi would have to witness the trait of the Tamil people, the CM said.

Also Watch: Watch | TN govt Vs Union govt, this time on school syllabus

Stalin wants clarity

Further, Stalin wanted Pradhan to specify the Constitutional provision that made mandatory the three language policy of English, the respective regional language and Hindi.

States constitute the Indian union and education is on the concurrent list of the Constitution and hence, the union government cannot claim it to be their exclusive domain, the CM added.

(With agency inputs)