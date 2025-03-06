Stalin takes fresh dig at BJP; says ‘demanding linguistic equality isn’t chauvinism’

In a fresh swipe at the BJP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday (March 6) took potshots at critics for calling those opposing the alleged Hindi imposition by the Centre as “chauvinists” and “anti-nationals”.

‘Entitled bigots’

"When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression." I am reminded of this famous quote when some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil’s rightful place in Tamil Nadu,” he said in a post on X.

Sharpening his barbs at the BJP, the DMK chief said those who adulate Nathuram Godse cannot question his party’s patriotism.

“The very people who glorify Godse’s ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese Aggression, Bangladesh Liberation War, and Kargil War, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated 'Bapu' Gandhi,” he said.

‘Demanding linguistic equality isn’t chauvinism’

He explained that a state’s demand for linguistic equality doesn’t amount to chauvinism. Rather chauvinism is naming crucial laws in Hindi and refusing Tamil Nadu funds for not implementing NEP, the chief minister hinted.

“Do you want to know what Chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading. Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called NEP,” he posted.

Dig at ‘Hindi zealots’

“Imposition of anything breeds enmity. Enmity threatens unity. Hence, the true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural but our resistance is treason,” he added.

Stalin’s post came hours after state BJP chief K Annamalai on X questioned the former’s commitment to spreading Tamil language and culture and called him a “hypocrite” for alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre.

Annamalai calls Stalin ‘hypocrite’

“What were your achievements in propagating our Tamil language beyond the borders of TN while in power in the State and the Centre? Did anyone obstruct DMK from doing it? What efforts have you taken to roll out the Tamil Development Centre programme commenced by the previous AIADMK regime? The matter is not about your demands; you have always wished that Tamil remain confined within the borders of our State. Have you at least taken half the effort taken by our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to spread the richness of Tamil language and culture beyond TN?” he posted on X.

“Only a Hypocrite would ask about the increased allocation of funds to Sanskrit over Tamil, knowing the rationality behind it very well. We are calling you a “HYPOCRITE” because this is the allocation for the development of Sanskrit & Tamil between 2006-14. Sanskrit: ₹675.36 Crores Tamil: ₹75.05 Crores,” Annamalai said in another post.

Delimitation row

Stalin on Wednesday also chaired an all-party meeting on the contentious issue of delimitation. Stalin proposed that the 1971 Census be the basis for delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies for 30 years starting 2026 and favoured a Joint Action Committee (JAC) involving all southern states to press for related demands.

Moving a resolution, Stalin said that in the event of increase in the number of seats in Parliament, the 1971 Census should be the basis for it and that appropriate Constitutional amendment should be done.