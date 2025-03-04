How TN’s resistance to Hindi imposition has shaped political landscape for a century

Tamil Nadu has a deep-rooted history of resisting Hindi imposition, a battle that has shaped its political landscape for nearly a century. The state has witnessed protests, martyrdoms, and political shifts to uphold its linguistic identity. Actor-politician Vijay's recent statement is just the latest chapter in this ongoing struggle.

For any party aspiring to gain ground in Tamil Nadu, opposing the imposition of Hindi is non-negotiable. The state's two-language policy has endured despite repeated attempts by successive central governments to enforce Hindi as a national language. The anti-Hindi agitations have not only overthrown governments but have also influenced national policies, ensuring that English remains an associate official language.

Early resistance and Rajaji’s policy

The push for Hindi in Tamil Nadu began in the 1920s when Mahatma Gandhi promoted it as part of the freedom movement. However, widespread opposition surfaced in 1938 when C Rajagopalachari (Rajaji), then the Prime Minister of Madras, made Hindi compulsory in schools. This move sparked fierce protests, led by social reformers and political leaders such as Dr Dharmambal Ammaiyar and EV Ramasamy (Periyar).

Also Read: Why TN-Centre spat on 3-language impacts North Indian migrants

Martyrs like Natarajan and Thalamuthu, who died in police custody, became symbols of the movement. The resistance ultimately led to Rajaji’s resignation in 1939, and the Hindi mandate was revoked in 1940 by the then Governor, Lord Erskine.

Rise of the Dravidian movement

After Independence, Hindi was reintroduced in schools, sparking fresh agitations. The movement saw the rise of two key leaders - CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi - who played pivotal roles in shaping the Dravidian political ideology. Annadurai, who later founded the DMK in 1949, fiercely campaigned against Hindi. Ironically, Rajaji, once a proponent of Hindi in schools, later joined the DMK in opposing it.

Between 1949 and 1967, Tamil Nadu witnessed multiple protests against Hindi, strengthening the DMK's position. The party’s commitment to the Tamil cause eventually led to its historic victory in 1967, ending Congress rule in the state.

1960s student-led movement

The most significant anti-Hindi agitation erupted in the 1960s, inspired by global student-led movements. In 1963, the DMK launched direct action campaigns, leading to mass arrests, including that of Annadurai. On January 25, 1965, ahead of a planned protest, he was arrested again.

Also Read: Kanimozhi and Annamalai in war of words over language row

The situation escalated, and government estimates indicate that around 70 people lost their lives in the protests. The violence prompted Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to intervene, ultimately assuring Tamil Nadu that English would continue as an associate official language.

Impact on national policy

The 1965 agitations led to critical policy changes at the national level. The Official Languages Act of 1963 ensured the continued use of English alongside Hindi, preventing its imposition as the sole official language. The 1968 language resolution further strengthened regional languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

When the DMK assumed power in 1967, it implemented a two-language policy - Tamil and English - rejecting the three-language formula proposed by the central government. Since then, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed Hindi in education, administration, and competitive exams. Successive governments, from AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami to DMK’s MK Stalin, have remained firm in this stance.

Also Read: Stalin sees hidden message in Tamilisai’s trilingual birthday wish

Ongoing struggle

Tamil Nadu’s resistance to Hindi imposition remains one of India’s longest-running linguistic movements. What began as a policy protest evolved into a political revolution, redefining governance in the state. Despite persistent efforts by the central government to introduce Hindi in schools and administration, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its two-language policy.

Given this history, the battle against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu is far from over. The question remains: will the state continue to shape national language policy, or will future governments manage to enforce Hindi in the state?

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)