'Hindi imposition' row: Vijay compares BJP-DMK feud over NEP with ‘fight among KG kids’

Tamil actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay on Wednesday (February 26) compared the squabble between the BJP-led Centre and the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu over the alleged imposition of Hindi language as a fight akin to that seen among kindergarten (KG) students.

Feud over NEP

Vijay’s remark, reportedly made at a party event in Chennai, comes amid the MK Stalin government’s refusal to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Tamil Nadu, which he sees as the Centre’s ploy to impose Hindi in the state. The Centre has been withholding funds of Rs 2,400 crore for Tamil Nadu government under Samagra Shiksha until it implements NEP.

Vijay, who is expected to take his electoral leap when Tamil Nadu goes to polls next year, has not only begun his campaign trail by slamming the DMK and the BJP, but also by alleging a nexus between the two parties and his resolve to “expose” it.

On three-language policy

Also registering his protest against the three-language policy underlined in NEP (under which learning Hindi is mandatory), Vijay said it was against the spirit of cooperative federalism and the two-language policy implemented by the state government.

The actor-turned-politician also took potshots at the Centre over the alleged denial of funds under Samagra Shiksha till the Tamil Nadu government implements NEP.