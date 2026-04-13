Karnataka CM alleges ‘betrayal’ over Bhadra Canal funds

Launching a sharp attack on the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (April 13) accused it of “betraying” the state by withholding funds for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project. He also maintained that his government’s guarantee schemes constitute development, asserting that the state’s financial position remains stronger than that of the Union government.

After inaugurating a bridge across the Bhadra backwaters linking Handuru and Narasimharajapura, laying foundation stones for multiple projects, and distributing benefits, he said his government has ensured that development and welfare go hand in hand.

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“The opposition alleges that there is no money for development works, which the treasury has been emptied due to guarantee schemes, and that development has come to a standstill. However, our government has ensured development alongside the implementation of guarantees,” Siddaramaiah said.

Development projects

Maintaining that guarantee schemes themselves constitute development, he cited B R Ambedkar to underline that political freedom must be supported by economic, social and educational empowerment. Building an egalitarian society is the objective of the Constitution, he said, adding that the opposition should understand this philosophy.

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Referring to the region’s history, he said Narasimharajapura was earlier known as Edalli during the reign of Mysuru Maharaja Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The newly inaugurated bridge, built at Rs 36 crore, was taken up to boost local development. He added that the government would examine demands such as road widening, construction of a barrage-cum-bridge, and tourism promotion.

Bhadra Upper Canal Project

On the Bhadra Upper Canal Project, he said the Centre had announced Rs 5,300 crore in the 2023–24 Budget but had not released the funds so far. “This amounts to a betrayal of the people of the state by the Centre,” he said.

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Defending the government’s flagship schemes, he said Rs 1.30 lakh crore has been spent on guarantees so far. “While the BJP criticises the guarantees in this state, it is implementing similar schemes in other states,” he added.

State’s financial status

Alleging misinformation by the BJP on the state’s finances, he said Karnataka’s GDP growth rate stands at 8.1 per cent compared to the Centre’s 7.14 per cent.

He also claimed that the country’s debt has risen from Rs 53.11 lakh crore to Rs 218 lakh crore during the tenure of Narendra Modi.

“For the BJP, which is spreading misinformation about the state’s financial condition, lies have become a habit,” he said.

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Responding to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, who had sought a white paper on the state’s economy, the Chief Minister said such statements were being made without understanding budgetary details. He also alleged that the Centre had failed to release funds recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, causing injustice to the state.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, he said the promised “Achche Din” had not materialised. “Our government has implemented the guarantees and delivered on its promises,” he said, urging people not to believe what he termed “misleading” claims by the BJP.