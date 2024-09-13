Upper Bhadra Project: Why Karnataka takes on Centre, and threatens to move SC

The Karnataka government and the Centre are on another collision course as the state government has slammed the Union government for the delay in releasing ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project and has threatened to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention.

Karnataka’s Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Tourism HK Patil has accused the Centre of not transferring any funds for the project, even though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced it in the 2023-2024 budget.

Final decision after Cabinet meeting

“Since the Centre is dilly-dallying over release of funds, we are contemplating moving the Supreme Court. A final decision will be taken in the next Cabinet meeting on September 17,” said Patil.

What seems to have triggered this response from the Karnataka government is an apparent rejection by the Centre’s Jal Shakti ministry of the state’s request for immediate funds.

Responding to a letter from Gaurav Gupta, additional secretary of Karnataka’s water resources department, Debashree Mukherjee, secretary of the department of water resources, Jal Shakti ministry, wrote on September 5, “The release of funds would depend on the availability of resources and geographic considerations under the scheme.”

‘Violation of principles of federalism’

Patil criticised the Centre for not following its own budgetary commitments, and accused the Centre of violating the principles of federalism.

“Such functioning in a federal system is not good. The Centre cannot take the people of Karnataka for a ride,” said the Karnataka minister.

He said the Upper Bhadra project had received all the necessary clearances, and that Karnataka has spent ₹9,713.28 crores on the project.

“The project cannot be stopped. The Centre must release the promised amount and not indulge in politics,” said Patil.

Importance of Upper Bhadra project

The Upper Bhadra project aims to irrigate 2.2 lakh hectares of drought-prone land in Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru through micro-irrigation projects.

Another major objective of the project is to recharge groundwater and supply drinking water by filling 367 tanks in these districts.

This is not the first time that Karnataka will be taking the legal route to sort out its problems with the Centre. In April this year, the state filed a case in the Supreme Court accusing the union government of delay in releasing funds for drought relief. After a directive from the apex court, the Centre had to release ₹3,454 crore.