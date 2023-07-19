Why at the Himalayan heights in Sikkim, ‘chelas’ are fighting over the legacy of ‘Gurus’

“Gurudongmar is a sacred lake. Some people say Guru Padmasambhava had visited this place, some say Guru Nanak was here,” your taxi driver, mostly hailing from Nepal, is likely to tell you this as your vehicle approaches the lake, high up in the Sikkim Himalayas.

Located at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, Gurudongmar is a lake believed to have been twice blessed — by the great master of Tibetan Buddhism Guru Padmasambhava and also by the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Padmasambhava was believed to have reached Sikkim in the 8th century while Guru Nanak was born in the latter half of the 15th century.

Sadly, the followers of these two religious leaders are today locked in a legal battle over the right to set up prayer centres of the two respective religious orders on the bank of the lake.

Buddhism has a long history in Sikkim. Among all the Indian states, Buddhism has the highest concentration in this Himalayan state bordering Tibet.