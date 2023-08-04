Why Abhilash Tomy’s life is a voyage of ‘comebacks’

A broken spine, a capsized yacht in the middle of the sea and a pregnant wife at home... Sailor Abhilash Tomy was not able to stand, so he crawled. No food, no water for three days. Abhilash met with an accident when a storm broke both the masts of his yacht in the Indian Ocean during his first attempt at the Golden Globe Race in 2018. It took more than three days until a French patrol boat rescued him. But he didn’t lose hope.

“I was thinking of how to make a new yacht and prepare for the next Golden Globe Race during the three days,” said Abhilash, a retired commander in the Indian Navy, who was the first Indian to complete a solo non-stop voyage around the world in 2013.

In 2022, Abhilash won the second place in the 2022 Golden Globe Race (GGR), again the first Indian to achieve the feat. Abhilash’s yacht ‘Bayanat’ crossed the finish line in Les Sables d’Olonne, France, after a 236-day 30,000 mile journey around the globe (Depart from Les Sables-d’Olonne, France and sale solo, non-stop around the world, via the five Great Capes and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne).