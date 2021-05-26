Troubled waters: Rampant illegal sand mining form death traps in Krishna river

V Nagesh and his four college friends—M Harish, K Lokesh, P Gopi Reddy and K Hari Gopal—were on a casual swimming session in Krishna river when they met with a cruel twist of fate. The youths, all in their 20s, slipped into the deep water and drowned in a tragic accident that took place in Gidugu village of Andhra Pradesh on August 16, 2016.

Exactly two years later, in August 2018, four students met the same fate after they ventured into the swollen river at Gundimeda in Guntur district.

In the same year, in May, two members of a family—a woman and her daughter—lost their lives after their boat collided with a dredger boat used for mining.

All these incidents are connected by one key factor—deep pits formed by mining of sand from the river bed.