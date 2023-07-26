The missing Odisha train accident victims and the agonising wait for families

On June 2, 22-year-old Bipul was on his way home with butterflies in his stomach and a voice brimming with excitement, which his family had sensed, when they last spoke to him before he boarded the general coach of the Yesvantpur-Howrah Express.

The excitement was natural. Bipul, who worked as a mason in Tirupati, was on board the Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, heading home at Bhangi Dwitia Khanda village in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal for his wedding. Bipul’s journey was however cut short. He lost his life in the tragic train accident involving three trains at Bahanaga Bazar station under Odisha’s Balasore district. If the death was tragic, the fate of Bipul’s body over nearly the next two months was heart-wrenching.

The accident, unarguably the worst on rail tracks in the last three decades, claimed 288 lives on the spot and left nearly 1,000 others injured, some so grievously that they lost limbs.

