Who helped the Odisha train victims after PM Modi and Minister Vaishnaw left Balasore

The cameras have long left Balasore, Odisha’s coastal district, since one of India’s deadliest train accidents claimed 288 lives and left hundreds injured, on June 2. The demands for the resignation of Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have ceased and the minister is back to posting videos of work on rail tracks and Jagannath Rath Yatra on his social media handles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won rich praises for visiting the accident site the morning after the accident took place, braving the heat and sweat, has moved on to winning the praise for being in the US and leading the International Yoga Day celebrations which set the world record for people of most nationalities doing Yoga together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7PnYavhCO0

The pain of the kin of those who lost lives and the living who lost limbs lingers. But 56-year-old Madhusudan Das is busy ensuring the healing process doesn’t stop.