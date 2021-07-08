Mayawati is not done throwing googly. But will BSP bounce back?

A series of tweets from Mayawati on June 27, in which she asserted that the BSP would go alone in 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, has raised eyebrows in the political circles in the state.

Of course, earlier too, BSP was known for shunning pre-poll alliances on the ground that while BSP votes were transferred to candidates of other parties, their votes were never polled for BSP candidates.

The surprise this time is partly because this announcement comes within days of BSP entering into a pre-poll alliance with Akali Dal in Punjab, prompting people to wonder whether Mayawati had changed her policy on pre-poll alliances.

In fact, in UP itself, she had entered into a pre-poll alliance with the SP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. So to clear the confusion, in her tweets, she pointedly offered a clarification that Punjab was an exception and there would be no pre-poll alliance with any party in UP and Uttarakhand.