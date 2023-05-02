Maha Vikas Aghadi: What makes this three-wheeler prone to crashes

On the evening of October 24, 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra was in a celebratory mood. Having won 164 seats, it had registered victory on 105. Its main ally in the state the Shiv Sena had won 56 of the 126 seats that it fielded candidates on.

The BJP’s euphoria stemmed from the fact that the coalition crossed the halfway mark of 145 even before the trends for 250 seats were available for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The state, however, could not get a government over the next two months as the supremo of the undivided Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, began to play the hardball, demanding the chief ministerial position for his party. Most thought Thackeray may or may not get what he is asking for but he would stay with the National Democratic Alliance nevertheless. Even as news of Thackeray sending feelers to the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party and vice versa began circulating in the media, not many thought that the Shiv Sena would accept an alliance with parties outside the fold of the Hindu Right. There were also questions on whether the Congress and the NCP would join hands with a party that had not too far back in the past overtly been critical of the Muslims, that eulogises VD Savarkar and that at one point was a bigger champion of Hindutva than even the BJP.

But as things unfolded, the alliance was formed and Uddhav took over as the chief minister.