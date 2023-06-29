Lost melodies: Violence robs Manipur of its musical vibrancy

Cleave, a metal band from Imphal, was looking for an opportunity to stage a comeback when an invitation to perform at the ShiRock Festival 2023 knocked at their door. They were scheduled to open Day 3 of the festival on May 19. It would have been the band’s first major gig in the past 11 years. They were hungry; had a lot bundled up inside and were rearing to let it all out in front of a home crowd. But it wasn’t to be as violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and till date, peace eludes the North East’s ‘jewelled land’.

After lying dormant for a decade; Cleave was looking forward to the ShiRock stage. “We had been practising for over a month; we wanted to let everyone know that Cleave is still belting good progressive metal. But just days before the gig, all that excitement turned into fear,” says Thoi Khunjaoba, the drummer of the band, from Imphal.

The day when violence broke out at ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in Imphal, Thoi was getting ready for this daily jam with the band. “We usually jam at night. That day, I had just reached home from work and was flipping through some notes before the rehearsals when I heard about the clashes in news; it was probably around 7 pm,” he says.

