[In photos] Through the eyes of James Webb Telescope: The birthing of stars

Five tantalising images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) released on July 12 are a portent of the astronomy that is to come out of the world’s most powerful telescope. The data collected during its projected lifetime of 10 years, astronomers hope, will clarify how the sparse dispersed gas clouds give birth to stars and planets and how the first galaxies and first generation stars evolved. The telescope will also answer if there is life elsewhere in the universe. It will look for biosignatures in the atmosphere of exoplanets (planets orbiting other planets).

Peering deep into the cosmos

The above image depicts a galactic cluster SMACS 0723 and the stellar objects in the foreground and background. This galactic cluster is 5.12 billion light-years away. Considering the universe’s expansion, this means this is the region’s image as it was 4.6 billion years ago, when the Earth, the Sun and the solar system were born.

SMACS 0723 is a cluster of massive galaxies. This stellar object is part of the Southern MAssive Cluster Survey (SMACS) catalogue with entry 0732. It is located in the direction of the southern constellation of Volans in the sky. From Southern Hemisphere, this appears as a haze on a moonless night. Several space telescopes have observed it, including Hubble, Planck, and Chandra.

Look at the comparison of the image obtained from Hubble and the JWST. The power of the JWST to even identify......