How Seetha Sathish burnt the Thirayattam dance floor reducing gender barriers to ashes

Thirayattam is an ethnic folk art performed by men wearing colourful attires and headgears to propitiate the deities at the sacred groves and ancestral temples in the northern part of Kerala. Rooted in the Dravidian concept of mother god, the art form represents the coexistence of all creatures on earth. Even though many ancient art forms underwent changes over time due to various social and cultural influences, Thirayattam survived as a ritual and an art mainly because its basic elements of movements and gestures were rooted in nature.

Like many children, Seetha Sathish also grew up watching Thirayattam at her father’s ancestral home in Kozhikode. She developed a sense of attachment with the ethnic art form, particularly the ‘Kolams’ (various forms of deities) of goddesses such as Bhadrakali, Bhagavathi and Chamundi. She wanted to perform Thirayattam but elders in the family were against this as only men belonging to a particular community performed it. When she started imitating the steps of Thirayattam at home, Seetha’s grandmother told her to not invite the wrath of family deities.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEvqBoHLdHU

Even as parents rather sent her to learn Bharatanatyam, Seetha’s heart remained fixated on Thirayattam, but no one was willing to teach her. She had to wait for more than 15 years until she joined a college for higher studies. It was during this time, Moorkkanad Peethambaran, a traditional Thirayattam performer, happened to visit Seetha’s college to give a demonstrative lecture on this ethnic art form. When Seetha told Peethambaran about her wish, the master thought it was just an infatuation. He was a little conflicted over providing training to Seetha in an art form considered to be a taboo for women. In his 50-year-long career, Peethambaran had never come across such a request from any woman. It was considered a taboo for women to perform Thirayattam. However, repeated requests from Seetha over the phone made Peethambaran relent eventually.