How India-Bangladesh ‘blew up’ borders to save ‘bomb-maker’ Ullaskar Dutta’s house

A Kolkata resident, Subhro Kanti Gupta, took his octogenarian mother on a nostalgic trip to Kalikachha in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh in December of 2019.

It was the village which young Induprova, Subhro’s mother, had fled with her elder brother, sister and mother in the aftermath of the partition of Bengal in 1947.

The village also happened to be the birthplace of an Indian freedom fighter, Ullaskar Dutta, who had plunged into militant nationalism in protest against the first partition of Bengal in 1905.

To his horror, Gupta found that the ancestral house of the revolutionary freedom fighter was not only consigned to oblivion but also encroached upon by a local Muslim League functionary.