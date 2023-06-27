How a company created by a native is transforming lives in Kerala’s Punalur

Nestled on the foothills of the Western Ghats, on the banks of river Kallada in Kollam district, Punalur is quiet and quaint. With a population of below 50,000 people, Punalur is oblivious to the hustle and bustle which is characteristic of cities. The clicking, beeping, and whirring which ones marked the town emanating from Kerala’s first paper producing factory, ceased when the Punalur Paper Mills winded up following loses in 1987. That also marked an end to employment opportunities for the people of the region who had to either move out of Punalur in search of work or take up odd jobs, offering meagre income, within the town.

While men still found it easier to explore employment opportunities in other areas, women remained out of the workforce. A major part of the population in Punalur depended on agriculture and odd jobs for livelihood.

All that changed in 2015 when Aries Marine and Engineering Services, a ship design consultancy and marine survey firm headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, opened a branch in Punalur. Interestingly, Aries Marine is owned by Sohan Roy, a native of Punalur. Since it was set up in 2015, Aries Group’s Punalur branch has been providing jobs and decent salaries to women and men in the region.