Rajasthan: 17-yr-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant ended her life by jumping from the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in the Kunhari area in Kota, Rajasthan, police said on Thursday (February 9).

She jumped from the building at around 7 pm on Wednesday (February 8) and died on the spot, they said.

Police, following the initial investigation, confirmed that she died by suicide. She left a one-line message saying goodbye to her parents and family members in a diary page recovered from her room, Circle Officer, Shankar Lal said.

The deceased, a resident of Chauhtan village in Barmer district in Rajasthan, lived with her two brothers and a sister on the second floor of a multi-storey building in Landmark City where she had been taking online coaching for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), said Lal.

The body would be handed over to the family members after postmortem later on Thursday, the CO added.

Her father works in Bengaluru while her mother is a housewife and lives in her native place.

Similar incidents in Kota this year

In a similar incident on January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Main’s aspirant from Maharashtra who was preparing for the entrance test in Kota sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on the first floor of his hostel building. He is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city.

Last week, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal died after falling from the 6th floor of his hostel building in the city’s Jawahar Nagar area.

This is the third incident of death by suicide or an attempt to die by suicide, by a coaching student in Kota this year.

In 2022, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide in the country’s coaching hub, where around 2 lakh students from across the country are currently taking coaching in various institutes, preparing for entrance exams for admission in medical and engineering colleges.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

