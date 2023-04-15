Pilot-Gehlot fight in Rajasthan a tussle for chair: Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje was addressing the Booth Maha Sammelan in Bharatpur in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The fight between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot is a fight for chair, said former state CM Vasundhara Raje on Saturday (April 15), adding that the people of the state are suffering because of it.

The BJP leader said that while Gehlot accuses her party of taking over other governments, the truth is that the governments he formed in 2008 and 2018 were also formed by manipulation. The Gehlot government was in minority then and it is in minority now, she added.

Raje talks corruption, unemployment

“The MLAs of his party are against him; his ministers keep talking about something or the other in protest every day,” Raje said while addressing the Booth Maha Sammelan in Bharatpur in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Corruption is rampant, and atrocities on Dalits and women are high in the state, and so is unemployment,” Raje said.

Pilot recently held a daylong fast demanding action from the Gehlot government in the alleged corruption cases that took place in the former BJP government led by Raje.

Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Addressing the booth workers, Raje talked about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), which, she said, had been envisaged by her government to address the water problem in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, from Kota to Alwar, including Bharatpur.

“But Gehlot did nothing for the project except making statements,” she said.

Gehlot has repeatedly demanded that the Centre give ERCP a national project status, considering the high cost involved and said that he would go ahead with the project even if the Centre rejected his request.

During his address, Shah called Raje a “considerate leader” and attacked the Gehlot government, alleging it has crossed all limits of appeasement.

(With agency inputs)