Rajasthan: NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota; takes 2023 toll in coaching hub to 16

Relatives of the deceased asked the administration to step in and curb the rising number of suicides

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant who landed in Kota last week to prepare for medical entrance exam died by suicide on Monday (July 17), taking the total number of student suicides in the coaching hub this year to 16.

The deceased has been identified as, Pushpendra Singh, who hailed from Jalore in Rajasthan. He had reached Kota last week only and had enrolled with a coaching centre to prepare for NEET. However, he was found dead at his hostel on Monday morning. Police have not recovered any suicide note so far. An investigation into the matter is on, the police added.

Pushpendra was staying in a hostel room with his cousin Lalu Singh, who was also preparing for NEET-UG, in Jawahar Nagar area. Pushpendra sent his cousin out to arrange food on Sunday noon. When Lalu returned after around 20 minutes, he found the door bolted from inside. On peeping from the window, he spotted Pushpendra’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. The police soon reached the spot and rushed the boy to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead.

Relatives of the deceased, who reached the town to collect his body, asked the administration to step in and curb the rising number of suicides. “Why is this happening in Kota? Our child was fine when he left home and when he last spoke to his parents. Why did he do this? He was in Class 11, he came here 7 days ago, there was no stress,” said the teenager’s uncle Indra Singh said.

Earlier this month. Kota police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a coaching centre in connection with the death of Bahadur Singh, 17, from Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The student’s brother alleged that the coaching institute harassed the teenaged boy and suspended him from the institute. “It led to depression and distress, pushing the boy to die by suicide,” the family alleged.

Meanwhile, the fresh incident has again brought the spotlight on the disturbing trend of student suicides in Kota. Lakhs of students from different parts of the country throng this education hub in Rajasthan every year to prepare for competitive exams to get into the country’s top engineering and medical colleges.

Several students have died by suicide in Kota over the past few years with many blaming the pressure of studies and the fear of failure among students. A total of 15 students had died by suicide in Kota last year. However, the toll has already touched 16 this year. Two students died by suicide in as many days last month. Similarly, 5 student suicides took place in Kota in May this year.

