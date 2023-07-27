Gehlot alleges his speech cancelled at Modi’s event; attends virtually after PMO takes note

Gehlot claimed that while the CMO made it clear that he would virtually attend the event, the PMO failed to take note of it

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday (July 27) alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office cancelled his speech at an event in Sikar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects and address a rally.

The charge, however, was refuted by the PMO which claimed that it was informed by Gehlot’s office that he will not be able to attend the programme, while stressing that the Rajasthan chief minister was “most welcome” to attend the event.

Gehlot later joined the event through video conferencing after the PMO took note of his tweets. He said while his office had informed the Centre that he will attend the event through video conferencing as he cannot move due to an injury to his feet and that his ministers would be physically present at the programme, the PMO failed to take note of the communication.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी,

आपके कार्यालय ने मेरे ट्वीट पर संज्ञान लिया परन्तु संभवत: उन्हें भी तथ्यों से अवगत नहीं करवाया गया है। भारत सरकार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय से भेजे गए प्रस्तावित मिनट टू मिनट कार्यक्रम में मेरा संबोधन रखा गया था। कल रात को मुझे पुन: अवगत करवाया गया कि मेरा… pic.twitter.com/0Jp1tkmb2d — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 27, 2023

The issue came to light after Gehlot, just ahead of Modi’s scheduled speech at Sikar tweeted that he had to welcome the prime minister to Rajasthan through his tweet as he would not be able to do so through his speech.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today you will be visiting Rajasthan. Your office, PMO, has removed my pre-scheduled three-minute address from the programme, so I will not be able to welcome you through the speech. I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet,” he tweeted in Hindi.

List of demands

In his tweet, the Rajasthan chief minister listed demands that he would have put forth in his speech, and said that he hopes that the prime minister would fulfil them during his “seventh visit (to the state) in six months”.

He demanded the withdrawal of the Agniveer scheme for recruitment in Army, Navy and Air Force.

“The Rajasthan government has waived cooperative bank loans worth ₹15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers. It has sent a one-time settlement proposal to the Centre to waive nationalised bank loans and offered to pay farmers share. This demand should be fulfilled,” he said.

The chief minister also said the Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution for conducting a caste census and sent it to the central government.

The Centre should take a decision on this without any delay, he added.

Gehlot also demanded national project status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Your presence will be deeply valued: PMO to Gehlot

Replying to Gehlot’s tweet, the PMO in a string of tweets said he has always been invited to the prime minister’s programmes in the state and his presence at the Sikar event will be “deeply valued”.

“Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji, In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join. You are most welcome to join today’s programme.”

“During PM Modi’s previous visits as well you have always been invited and you have also graced those programmes with your presence. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued,” the PMO said.

Despite Gehlot’s tweet, Modi while addressing the rally at Sikar said that the chief minister was supposed to attend the programme, but could not due to problems in his feet. “He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” Modi said at the rally.

(With inputs from agencies)