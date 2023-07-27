Modi in Rajasthan: Farmers my govt’s priority, won’t allow them to suffer

The prime minister who is visiting Rajasthan also dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (July 27) dedicated 1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to the nation while stressing that his government has always prioritised the needs of farmers and created arrangements, starting from seed to markets for them.

Speaking to a massive crowd at a rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Modi said the PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras would be a one-stop destination for farmers that would pave the way for their prosperity.

India, he said, could only develop when its villages do and his government was working to provide in villages every facility that is available in cities.

“Our government will not allow farmers to suffer due to the price of urea,” Modi said.

Drawing parallels with prices in neighbouring countries, Modi said while farmers in Pakistan buy a sack of urea for about ₹800, and those in Bangladesh and China purchase it at ₹720 and ₹2,100 respectively, their counterparts in India get it at a subsidised rate of ₹266 a sack.

Modi said while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was supposed to attend the programme, he could not due to problems in his feet. “He has been ill for a few days. I pray for his good health,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot alleged that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had cancelled his speech at the Sikar event. The PMO however, said it was informed by Gehlot’s office that he will not be able to attend the programme. It also said he was “most welcome” to join the programme.

The prime minister is in Sikar to lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

(With inputs from agencies)