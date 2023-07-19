Four members of family killed, bodies set on fire, in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

The police said in a case of suspected revenge killing, the assailants first slit the throats of the family members and then brought the bodies out and set them on fire in Cheria village in Jodhpur

In a case of suspected revenge killing, four members of a family, including a six-month-old girl, had their throats slit and their bodies set ablaze by unidentified persons in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday (July 19).

Police rushed to the spot after villagers alerted them noticing the fire in the hut.

According to the police, the assailants first slit the throats of the family members and then brought the bodies out and set them on fire early in the morning in Cheria village in Osian area. The victims were identified as Poonaram (55), his wife Bhanwari (50), their daughter-in-law Dhapu (23) and her six-month-old daughter Manisha.

Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said preliminary investigation pointed to some family dispute. Police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

A dog squad and a forensic team were also roped in to gather evidence, he added. “We are not sure about the cause of the killings but it certainly was not a theft case. We believe that the killers had come with the sole objective of murder,” Yadav said.

Poonaram’s son had left for work in a stone quarry after dinner on Tuesday night, locals said. Jodhpur collector Himanshu Gupta, SP Singh and other officers visited the spot.