Woman forced to bathe naked in public on occultist’s advice

A local occultist had asked the women’s family to make her bathe naked in public under a waterfall, assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child

A 30-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Pune was forced by her husband and in-laws to bathe naked in public under Marleshwar waterfall in Ratnagiri district as part of a ritual advised by an occultist. According to the occultist, this would result in the woman giving birth to a male child.

The Pune police on Sunday (August 21), filed an FIR against the women’s husband and in-laws. An FIR was also registered against the occultist named Moulana Baba Jamadar after a complaint was filed by the woman.

A case has been registered against the four under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, three sections of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

“The woman in her complaint alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her mentally and physically since 2013 for dowry and for not giving birth to a male child, following which she was also going through several black magic rituals on many occasions,” said senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Pune’s Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station.

The officer further said: “Recently, a local occultist asked them to make the women bathe naked in public under the waterfall, assured them that it would result in her giving birth to a male child. Following the rituals, the woman was taken to Raigad District and told to bathe naked in full public view.”

The woman alleged that her husband had also forged her signatures to take a loan of rupees 75 lakh against her property for business purposes.

Further investigation of the case is being carried out by police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar.