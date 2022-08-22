Noida woman held, sent to judicial custody, for abusing security guard

The guard alleged that the woman assaulted and humiliated him in front of other guards and also went on to push him

Police on Sunday (August 21) arrested a woman for allegedly abusing a security guard and manhandling him. The incident happened in a residential society near Gautam Budh Nagar, in Noida.

A video that went viral on social media showed the accused Bhavya Rai shouting, threatening and manhandling one of the security guards. Later a video surfaced showing her driving to the police station in her own car with a police official seated next to her.

As per the Noida police, “A video went viral on social media in which a woman is seen behaving indecently with a security guard at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society which falls under Sector 126 police station. Noida Police has taken cognizance of the video and sector 126 police have registered a case against the woman (Bhaavya Roy) under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The woman has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway.”

The chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women took notice of the incident and directed the Noida Police to take strict action against the woman.

As per the police officials, her vehicle has been brought to the police station and she has been arrested.

After being produced before the court, the woman has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The security guard demonstrated the incident to the police which happened around 5:45 pm on Sunday when the accused attacked him for allegedly delaying while noting down her car’s plate number. As per the guard, the accused assaulted and humiliated him in front of other guards and also went on to push him. The guard said that the accused also used slurs against a specific community.

As per reports, the accused was apparently drunk and she is yet to be tested for it.

The residents informed that the woman had been living in the society for three months as a tenant.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens have been criticising the woman for using her position to assault the security guard.