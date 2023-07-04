Sharad Pawar: Those who betrayed my ideology should not use my photograph

"Those who betrayed my ideology and with whom I have ideological differences cannot use my photograph," the veteran leader said.

Sharad Pawar, NCP president, said on Tuesday (July 4) that those who have “betrayed” his ideology should refrain from using his photograph.

“Only the party of which I am the national president and Jayant Patil the state president can use my photograph,” he told reporters.

In his lifetime, it was his prerogative to decide who should use his photograph, he said.

Pawar’s statement came two days after his nephew Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

The Ajit Pawar faction also removed Jayant Patil as state NCP president. Patil, on the other hand, has submitted a petition to the Assembly Speaker seeking to disqualify Ajit and his associates.

