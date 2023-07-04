51 NCP MLAs wanted Sharad Pawar to consider alliance with BJP in 2022: Praful Patel

The logic behind the push was that if the NCP could form government with the Shiv Sena, why not with the BJP

After joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, former NCP leader Praful Patel has now claimed that 51 out of 53 party MLAs had told NCP chief Sharad Pawar that he should explore the possibility of joining hands with the BJP after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra collapsed last year.

The logic was that if the NCP could form government with the Shiv Sena, why not with the BJP, Patel said in an interview to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas in Mumbai.

On Sunday (July 2), senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Indian National Congress. Patel has switched over to Ajit’s side.

Besides Ajit, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, comprising the then undivided Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde splitting the Sena. Later, Shinde became chief minister with BJP’s support.

Patel said that last year, internal discussions took place over joining the BJP alliance after the MVA government fell. There was a discussion among the MLAs, he said. “There were discussions on this issue, but no decision was arrived at. Now a shape has been given. The decision has been taken as a party, not by me or Ajit Pawar individually,” the NCP Rajya Sabha member said.

He also claimed that Jayant Patil was among the 51 MLAs who wanted Sharad Pawar to explore the possibility of joining the government. Only Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik were not present, he added.

“The NCP ministers wrote a letter to Sharad Pawar saying the party shouldn’t stay out of power. There is no harm in exploring the possibility of joining the government,” he said.

Asked why the step to join the government was not taken, Patel said, “No decision was arrived at and the other side may have felt we were not required.” Patel also said that despite being so close to Pawar Sr, he was not aware of the latter deciding to quit as party chief (a few months back).

“I dont think Sharad Pawar will be upset with me. I will face whatever feelings he has for me,” he said.

Asked about Patil moving a petition before the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of Ajit and eight other MLAs who joined the ruling alliance, Patel said there have been no internal elections in the party. “Jayant Patil has not been elected as the state party president, and there is no sanctity to decisions taken by him,” he claimed.

On Sharad Pawar sacking him from the party, Patel said he does not wish to comment on the NCP chief’s action.

Asked if he will be part of the Union cabinet, Patel said nothing has been decided as of now.

“We are with them now. May be later,” he said.

