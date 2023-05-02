Sharad Pawar needs 2-3 days to rethink decision; don’t quit: Ajit to NCP cadres

Scores of party workers refused to leave Mumbai’s Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan after Pawar announced his decision to step down as the NCP chief

As scores of shocked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers erupted into a protest after party chief Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down from the post on Tuesday (May 2), the veteran politician said later in the day that he would “reconsider” his decision.

The NCP chief said he would need two to three days to “think over” his decision. His nephew Aji Pawar conveyed his message to the protesting party workers and also requested NCP functionaries not to resign from their posts.

#WATCH | NCP workers protest outside YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai after party chief Sharad Pawar announced to step down from his post. pic.twitter.com/UMBPQ2w28G — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

“He (Sharad Pawar) has said he has made his decision, but because of you all, he will rethink his decision. But he needs two to three days to think it over and he will do it only when all workers go home,” Ajit told party workers at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan in Mumbai.

Advertisement

“Some people have been resigning from party posts, too. These resignations should stop,” Ajit quoted his uncle as saying. He added that some party leaders have suggested that Sharad Pawar remain the president and appoint a working president under him.

Watch: Sharad Pawar’s decision could be a strategy to prevent split in NCP

Shocked party workers refused to leave the venue after Pawar announced his decision during the launch of his revised autobiography earlier in the day. The 83-year-old cited his advanced age for his decision. The upset cadres stayed put even after Pawar left for his residence.

(With agency inputs)