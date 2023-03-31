Ram Navami procession clash in Mumbai: 21 held, 300 booked

During a procession in Malvani, which took place on Thursday night in the suburban Malad (West) area, some people opposed the use of high volume DJ and loud music, leading to the incident.

An official stated on Friday (March 31), that in relation to a clash between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Mumbai’s Malvani area, police have filed a first information report (FIR) against almost 300 individuals and have apprehended 21 people.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Malvani in suburban Malad (West) when the procession was going on and some people objected to high volume DJ and loud music accompanying it.

Those involved in the clash are being identified with the help of drone and CCTV footage of the area at the time and action is being according to their role, he said.

While nearly 300 persons have been booked, police have arrested 21 persons so far and more arrests are likely, the official said, adding that the probe in the case underway.

In the FIR, police have pressed charges under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such a public servant), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly) and 143 (unlawful assembly).

Earlier, police had apprehended more than 20 persons on the charge of rioting and said the process to place them under arrest was on.

During the Ram Navami clash between the two groups on Thursday night, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area. Additional police force was called in and the police personnel used force to disperse the crowd, the official said.

Senior police officials and some local political leaders rushed to the spot and appealed for peace, he said.

After the incident, supporters of a right-wing organisation gathered outside the Malvani police station and demanded action against those who allegedly pelted stones.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area and the situation was brought under control, he added.

(With agency inputs)