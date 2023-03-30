World Tree City list: ‘Concrete jungle’ Mumbai finds a place again

Despite its reputation as a concrete jungle, Mumbai has once again been included in the World Tree City 2022 list for the second consecutive year.

The announcement was made by a BMC official on Thursday, according to news agency IANS.

The Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe has awarded the TCW certificate signed by Hiroto Mitsugi to the BMC authorities.

The United Nations Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and ADF conduct the TCW programme, and they have planted over 35 crore trees worldwide in the past 50 years, with a target of 50 crore more trees by 2027.

The TCW programme was implemented in 2019 to recognise efforts of cities globally that strive to balance the trees and environment and are included in the TCW list.

Mumbai met the five ADF criteria for the award, including allocating resources for a tree management plan, organizing an annual tree festival to educate citizens, maintaining an up-to-date inventory or assessment of local tree assets, determining responsibilities for tree care, and setting rules to govern urban forests and tree management.

BMC Commissioner I. S. Chahal said that this achievement highlights Mumbai’s rich tree wealth, which is due to the city’s efforts to properly maintain trees, continue planting new trees, and extensively implement urban forests.

Mumbai’s Park Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi called it a “matter of pride” for all of Mumbai’s citizens. Mumbai shared the honour with Hyderabad in 2021 as well.