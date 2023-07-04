No other leader like Modi, country marching ahead under him: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar stated that the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that there is no alternative to him.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar insisted that there is no leader comparable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The country is marching ahead under his (Modi’s) leadership. We have joined the government to support him, Ajit Pawar said, after inaugurating his NCP faction’s new office in south Mumbai on Tuesday (July 4).

Also Read: 51 NCP MLAs wanted Sharad Pawar to consider alliance with BJP in 2022: Praful Patel

There is no leader like Modi. There is no alternative to him, he said.

Ajit Pawar indicated that the allocation of portfolios in the state ministry may not be announced immediately.

Also Read: Yet to ascertain whether NCP is in govt or Opposition: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

He attributed the delay to CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis leaving for Nagpur to welcome President Murmu who is reaching there later in the evening.

We all have decided to work together. There is no question of disgruntlement, he said, when asked if some members in the Shinde group are unhappy over his inclusion in the ministry.

(With agency inputs)