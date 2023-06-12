Mumbai man held for using Aurangzeb’s image as DP; FIR registered

Vashi man detained, charged under two IPC sections after Hindu organisation lodges complaint; allowed to go after being served notice

Having the image of a Mughal emperor as a social media profile picture can land Mumbaikars in the police station, it seems. A youth in Mumbai reportedly found that out the hard way last week.

On Sunday (June 11), Navi Mumbai police, acting on a complaint by a Hindu organisation, registered an FIR against a man for allegedly using Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s image as his WhatsApp profile picture, an official said.

Case registered

Police detained the man, who works in an outlet of a mobile service provider, in Vashi. He was allowed to go and a notice was issued to him.

A case was registered under sections 298 (uttering words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of IPC, the official said.

It was done after the Hindu organisation submitted a screenshot of Aurangzeb’s profile picture to the police. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Communal tension

Incidents of communal tension have taken place in various cities of Maharashtra recently over the alleged glorification of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan. In Kolhapur city, protesters pelted stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals on Wednesday.

Earlier, photos of Aurangzeb were displayed in a procession in Ahmednagar. In Sangamner town, stones were hurled during a rally of Sakal Hindu Samaj in response to the alleged murder of a boy. Two persons were injured and five vehicles were damaged.

Separately, a poster of Aurangzeb was displayed with the raising of objectionable slogans during a religious procession, also in Sangamner, police had said.

