Maha: Social media post praising Aurangzeb sparks tension in Ashti town

A teenage boys alleged act of putting social media status message glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb has triggered tension in Ashti town of Maharashtras Beed district, with some Hindutva organisations giving a “bandh” call, police said on Friday. Commercial establishments in the market area of Ashti, located around 80 km from Beed district headquarters, are shut in response to the bandh call, they said. This comes against the backdrop of some youths displaying photos of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in a procession in Ahmednagar and tension in Kolhapur city on Wednesday over the alleged use of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultans image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some locals.

