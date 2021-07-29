Maharashtra may ease COVID restrictions in 25 districts

Falling positivity rate in most parts of the state has encouraged the government to open up. CM Uddhav Thackeray likely to decide in 2-3 days

The Maharashtra government is contemplating relaxing restrictions in 25 districts of the state where the COVID positivity rate is much lower than the state average.

Maharashtra recorded 6,857 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state on Thursday stood at 82545.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday (July 29) said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of the Covid Task Force. Tope said he has made his ministry’s recommendations regarding easing restrictions in 25 districts. The CM is likely to take a call in this regard in the coming 2-3 days, he said.

What to expect from the CM?

Positive decision likely about opening, gyms, hotels, temples and shops.

2. Shops may remain open till 4 pm on Saturdays as well. Complete closure on Sunday will continue.

3. Hotels, shops and cinema halls may open with 50% occupancy. Persons working at these places need to be completely vaccinated.

4. More relaxations expected for marriage ceremonies.

Restarting local train service

According to sources, the Maharashtra government is thinking of restarting local suburban train service soon. The state officials are in discussion with railway authorities.

Restrictions to remain in the following 11 districts

Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigarh, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghat, Beed and Ahmednagar. The positivity rate in other districts is very low and therefore people living there may get more relaxations in the days to come.